CM Fadnavis to Centre: Relax insurance norms for farmers

Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Centre has assured help to state farmers who have suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains.

Fadnavis met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the issue of farmers suffering losses due to untimely showers in various parts of the state in the last few weeks.

Talking to reporters later, he said during the meeting Shah assured him to hold talks with insurance firms and help aggrieved farmers.

Fadnavis tweeted he met Shah to seek more central aid for farmers and submitted a detailed report on it. “Also requested for one meeting to be called by the Centre with the insurance companies to relax norms and give maximum assistance to farmers.

Honourable Union Home Minister AmitShah ji immediately asked the concerned officials to schedule this meeting,” he said.