'Why did we lower our guard?': Bombay HC slams Centre for not being prepared for second COVID-19 wave



"What we see from the records is that there is some problem at the ground level. Efforts are indeed been taken but they aren't translated into action," CJ Datta said.

"We fail to understand as to why can't two officers, one from the Union the other from state sit together in a virtual meeting and solve this entire issue of a discrepancy pertaining to demand and supply of Remdesivir," the bench said.

The judges also expressed displeasure over the note submitted by the Maharashtra government saying, "It seems to only attack our previous orders. We aren't appreciating this note at all. File a fresh one on next hearing."

The bench even pulled up Maharashtra for mentioning in its note that even if the cases in the state have reduced, it cannot give up its claim of certain MT of oxygen, supplied by the Union.

"This is again an attack on our order. We never asked you to give up your claim we just said in our orders that we would direct the Union to restore oxygen supply if there is a huge deficiency. We have mentioned of our moral obligation to ensure oxygen reaches to all the states, which are in need," CJ observed.

Matter would be heard again on next Wednesday.

