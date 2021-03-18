Why did CM Uddhav Thackeray transfer Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh? Here is what minister Nawab Malik said

Talking about lockdown in Mumbai, Nawab Malik said that so far there has been no decision on lockdown in the maximum city. "No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken," he said. Adding further he said, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested that PM Modi allows Haffkine Institute to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine.

Under flak for 'mishandling' of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from the post.

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, holding additional charge of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner and replace Singh, who has been posted to the state Home Guard, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh, who met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day, made the announcement on Twitter amid speculation in media over Singhs handling of the Sachin Waze episode.

"Big decision of the government. Shri Hemant Nagrale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner. Shri Rajnish Seth will have the additional charge of the post of Director General of Police, Maharashtra," Deshmukh tweeted.