Who is Zeeshan? Meet Baba Siddique's son who stormed Shiv Sena bastion

Who is Zeeshan Siddique?

Zeeshan Siddique, son of former MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique is one of the youngest leaders to contest this year's assembly elections. He is also the General Secretary of Mumbai Pradesh Youth Congress.

Born and brought up in Bandra, Zeeshan has a Masters degree in Global Management & Public Leadership from Regent's University, London, United Kingdom.

Zeeshan Siddique has been active in politics from an early age. After the Congress party released its list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly Election, Zeeshan Siddique took to Instagram to extend his wishes to the party heads for imposing their faith in him. Zeeshan also informed his followers that he will be contesting the assembly polls as a candidate from Bandra East after the official release of candidates list by the Congress party.

On his 27th birthday, Zeeshan Siddique filed his nomination as Congress candidate from the Bandra East constituency. While filing his nomination, Zeeshan was accompanied by his father Baba Siddique and former MP Priya Dutt. In his election affidavit Zeeshan has declared that he has Rs 1,74,28,331 crore of movable assests and Rs 7,24,28,644 crore of immovable assests. In his affidavit he also declared that he has total liabilities of Rs 76,06,391 lakh.

While this is Zeeshan Siddique's first elections ever, his father, Baba Siddique has served the Bandra West constituency as an MLA in the past. Zeeshan's father was the Bandra West constituency MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Baba Siddique was defeated by BJP leader Ashish Shelar.