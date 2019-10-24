Blast from the past: Did you know Bandra East MLA and Baba Siddiqui's son Zeeshan dated Sonam Babani

Former Congress MLA, Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan has won assembly poll from the Bandra (East) constituency on a Congress ticket.
Zeeshan Siddique, son of former legislator Baba Siddique, has come in the lead, keeping in mind the Muslim voter population - the Congress party's traditional vote bank - and the infighting within the Sena.
Well, Did you know Bandra East MLA and Baba Siddiqui's son Zeeshan dated a fashion blogger. Yes, Zeeshan dated Sonam Babani.
Sonam Babani is an Indian fashion blogger and Instagram influencer. She goes by the name 'fashioneiress'.
The blogger has a huge following on the photosharing app. Sonam enjoys a base of 96.9k followers.
Sonam is now married to Neil Sanghvi.
