Maharashtra Election 2019: Shiv Sena embarrassed on home turf, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar loses to Cong's Zeeshan Siddiqui

In an embarrassing change for Shiv Sena back home in Bandra East, the party’s official candidate and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has lost to Congress’ Zeeshan Siddiqui. Zeeshan is the youngest candidate in fray.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of former legislator Baba Siddique, has come in the lead, keeping in mind the Muslim voter population - the Congress party's traditional vote bank - and the infighting within the Sena.

Sena's loss has been blamed on sitting MLA Trupti Sawant, who was contesting as an Independent against Mahadeshwar in Bandra East. Bandra East is part of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.34%.