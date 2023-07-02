Who Is NCP's Aditi Tatkare? The First Woman Minister In Shinde-Fadnavis Government

In an unexpected twist, three weeks after the appointment of Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar made a significant decision. Pawar decided to align himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, gaining support from a minimum of 29 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Among the MLAs who were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet is Aditi Tatkare, the sole woman MLA on the list. With her inclusion in state cabinet, she also became the first woman minister in the current government, which had faced criticism for not having any woman representative as minister.

Who is Aditi Tatkare?

Aditi Tatkare is daughter of Senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare. She was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Shrivardhan on October 24, 2019. Hailing from Roha town in Maharashtra, Aditi took the oath as an MLA on November 26, 2019.

Here are some of the positions she has held:

President of the Raigad Zila Parishad from 2017 to 2019.

Minister of the State Government of Maharashtra from December 30, 2019, to June 29, 2022.

During her tenure as minister, Aditi Tatkare has handled various departments, including tourism, information and public relations, law, judiciary, food and civil supplies, water resources, energy, and finance, among others.

Daughter of Sunil Tatkare

Her father, Sunil Tatkare (67), was also a long-time legislator before becoming an MP. He served as a minister in the previous Congress-NCP Democratic Front government, where she handled portfolios such as Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Energy, and Finance.

Along with other members of her party, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Baburao Atram, and Sanjay Bansode, Aditi took the oath as a minister.