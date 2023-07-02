WATCH: Fadnavis' 2014 'Chakki Peesing & Peesing' Remark On Ajit Pawar Goes Viral Again

An old video of Fadnavis vowing to send Ajit Pawar to jail for his alleged corruption in the "irrigation scam", has re-surfaced on the internet and gone viral. |

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will now share power as deputy CMs in the Shinde government. As this stunning turn of events unfold, an old video of Fadnavis vowing to send Ajit Pawar to jail for his alleged corruption in the "irrigation scam", has re-surfaced on the internet and gone viral.

In the video, Fadnavis can be heard describing what Ajit Pawar would be doing in prison. He would be, said Fadnavis, "Chakki peesing and peesing". These words from the iconic film 'Sholay', were used to describe prisoners doing hard, manual labour.

The last time the video had gone viral was in 2019 when Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by former Governor, Koshyari in an early morning at a hush hush ceremony after dramatic midnight developments, just after the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had decided to make the MVA alliance.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday afternoon took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Pawar earlier reached Raj Bhawan along with a section of party MLAs. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was also at the Governor's residence amid reports of Ajit Pawar's faction joining the NDA government in the state. Senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel have joined Ajit Pawar in his meeting with Ramesh Bais. Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, DharmaraoBaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil took oath as ministers in Shinde cabinet.

