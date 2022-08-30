Who is Kamaal Rashid Khan? Actor arrested for tweet on Rishi Kapoor

Kamaal Rashid Khan | Facebook

On Tuesday morning, actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK was arrested from Mumbai international airport by the police. The self-proclaimed film critic was nabbed for a 2020 tweet in which he spoke ill about late actor Rishi Kapoor.

KRK has often hit the headlines for his controversial remarks. The Ek Villain actor is infamous for his quest to take on the Hindi film industry and its bigwigs.

Who is he?

Kamaal R Khan, who also proclaims to be a trade analyst, has appeared in a numbered Hindi and Bhojpuri films. The actor starred in a film named Deshdrohi which he also produced. The film did not only tank at box office but received negative comments. The film was banned in Maharashtra amid riot concerns.

Born in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, Khan's claim to fame was strring in relaity tv show Bigg Boss in 2009. Apart from the stint, he's appeared in a Bhojpuri film titled Munna Pandey Berozgaar.

KRK has been previously embroiled in a controversy with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more.

Salman Khan has also filed a defamation suit against him while actor Sunny Leone filed a complaint against him over his nasty comments about her.