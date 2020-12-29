Who is Dilip Chhabria, celebrity car designer arrested by Mumbai police?

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested car designer Dilip Chhabria in connection with an alleged cheating and forgery case.

Police said Chhabria was arrested in connection with a case registered under sections 420,465,467,468,471, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dilip Chhabria, who is the owner of car modification studio DC Design Pvt. Ltd (Dilip Chhabria Design Center Pvt Ltd).

A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy

Dilip Chhabria graduated with a bachelor degree in commerce. In a 2015 interview, he said that he had seen an advertisement in a car magazine and decided to become a car designer. He then studied in the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, US.

After graduating, he worked for General Motors. He returned to India to start a workshop in Marol. His first product was a ring-shaped horn for the Premier Padmini. He then worked with several automakers like Mahindra & Mahindra. In 2010, he launched the DYPDC Center for Automotive Research and Studies with the D. Y. Patil group.

