Who is Ashwini Bhide? What was her role in Mumbai Metro project

Who is Ashwini Bhide and what was her role in Mumbai Metro projects?

An IAS officer of 1988 batch, Bhide brought Mumbai Metro 3 project back on track after she was appointed as MMRC's chairman. But soon after her appointment, she had to face challenges of executing the project and also had to work hard to build a political consensus and prove the project will not destroy the city’s green lungs.

Under Bhide, MMRC had managed to complete the excavation work on 13 out of 26 underground stations. All through 2019, the 33.5-km-long and only underground metro rail project of the city, running on Colaba-Bandra-Seepz route, faced roadblocks. NGOs, environmentalists and common people had come out in large numbers, forming human chains and blamed Bhide for not paying heed to public outcry.

She also locked horns with the Shiv Sena before the elections, especially with the present Tourism Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, who had opposed the cutting of trees for the Metro 3 car shed in Aarey. But, Bhide defended the metro project at Aarey by stating that it was impossible to shift the car shed anywhere else. Though Bhide faced hardships while working on the Metro 3 project, her commitment to the ongoing metro project won her countless fans.