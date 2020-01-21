Second major reshuffle; Ashwini Bhide MD Mumbai Metro Rail Corp transferred

Mumbai: In a second major bureaucratic reshuffle, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has moved Ashwini Bhide from her position as Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and will be replaced by Ranjit Singh Deol, IAS (1998). Mr Deol was the Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Mumbai. Ms Bhide has yet not been given new assignment.

She had locked horns with Shiv Sena before elections.

Another controversial IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe know for his no-non sense and tough actions irrespective of political pressure will be posted at Municipal Commissioner at Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

A 2005 batch officer was presently posted as the Project Director, M.S.AIDS Control Society, Mumbai.

Among other transfers of senior officials include, Arvind Kumar, IAS (1985), Managing Director, MPCL, Mumbai has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (RDD and Water Conservation), Rural Development and Water Conservation Department, Mumbai. While D.T.Waghmare, IAS (1994), Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director, M.S.Electric Transmission Company, Mumbai and Parag Jain IAS (1996), Chairman and Managing Director, M.S.Electric Transmission Company, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Other transfers are as follows, R.R.Jadhav, IAS (1998), Commissioner, Fisheries, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister Office, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Prajkta Verma-Lavangare, IAS (2001), Commissioner, Excise, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary, Marathi Bhasha Department, Mumbai. S.N.Gaikwad, IAS (2002), Commissioner, Sugar, Pune has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune.

A.M.Kawade, IAS (2003), Inspector General Registration and Controller of Stamp, Pune has been posted as Commissioner, Co-operation and Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Pune.Saurabh Rao, IAS (2003), Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune has been posted as Commissioner, Sugar, Pune. S.S.Dumbare, IAS (2004), Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division, Pune has been posted as Director General, MEDA, Pune. Omprakash Deshmukh, IAS (2004), Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune has been posted as Inspector General Registration and Controller of Stamp, Pune. S.R.Jondhale, IAS (2004), Collector, Mumbai City, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary (SDC) and SEO (2), GAD, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

K.B.Umap, IAS (2005), Director General, MEDA, Pune has been posted as Commissioner, State Excise, Mumbai. A.E.Rayate, IAS (2007), has been posted as Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune. Sampada Mehta, IAS (2008), has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Sales Tax, Mumbai. R.D.Nivatkar, IAS (2010), Joint Secretary, Chief Secretary Office, GAD, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Collector, Mumbai City, Mumbai.

Ayush Prasad, IAS (2015), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Akola has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune. U.A.Jadhav, (Additional Collector), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Akola. Kiran Patil,(Mantralaya Cadre), Deputy Secretary, Agriculture and ADF Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Chief Secretary Office, GAD, Mantralaya, Mumbai.