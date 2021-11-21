When will schools for KG to class 7 start? Maharashtra Paediatric Task Force awaits CM Uddhav Thackeray’s nod

Even though the schools for Classes 8-12 were reopened from October 4, the wait for the reopening of schools for students of KG to class 7 is getting longer amid the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19. The Paediatric Task Force headed by Suhas Prabhu has sent its suggestions to the Chief Minister but it has not yet received feedback yet.

"The Task Force at its meetings held on November 9 and 16 discussed the issue but there is no progress yet as the Chief Minister’s response is awaited," said a Task Force member.

Task Force member Dr Sameer Dalwai told the Free Press Journal, "Many schools across the country have already been started. In Mumbai, the number of patients is fortunately low. With proper guidelines as shared earlier, schools can reopen across all grades in a phased manner with due strict precautions as advised." However, he said it is observed that parents are anxious to send their little ones to schools. Also, younger children are showing some reluctance.

"We need to encourage good positive motivational messages and role models in the society for sending children to schools as well as schools taking due precautions. This will gradually increase the confidence of parents. No force should be used," noted Dr Dalwai.

Further, the Paediatric Task Force has decided to mail the e-posters to all the schools on the precautions to be taken by parents while sending their kids to classes that will be displayed and disseminated. "The Task Force decided to wait and watch for the next two or three weeks for the parents' response after circulating e-posters,” said another member.

