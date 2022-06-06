What parents of children with special needs want you to know

Representative Image |

A special parent is a parent of a child with special needs. The child here may have certain delays in terms of speech, mobility, socialisation or academics.

The life of a special parent in certain cases may be very tedious. Certain children require extra support in terms of extra classes or therapy sessions.

Managing different types of therapies such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education, physiotherapy or visual therapy, is an integral part of the lives of many parents.

Along with the physical tiredness, there is also a lot of added financial pressure too. Most parents of children with special needs suffer from high levels of stress, anxiety and burnout. Many individuals may not be aware of the same, thus it increases the need to speak about it.

Every child is unique and special in its own way, however, certain kids may take more time than the others.

Special parents often have a tough time taking their child out to public places such as malls or the theatres. This stems from the fact that the child may not always be socially comfortable.

Some kids may have certain repetitive behaviours and some may not have an adequate sitting tolerance.

Stop staring

You may often come across a child/adult with special needs, moving around a restaurant or walking in a park. The least you can do is not stare at them. They may be different but unique in their own way. Staring at them is hurtful and disrespectful for them and their family members.

Smile often

It costs nothing to smile, a smile can brighten up any one’s day. If you see a child/adult or a special parent, a simple smile or nod in a positive way will definitely make them feel a lot better.

Support their effort

We often praise parents of children who score well at school. What about special parents? How many of us have ever stopped by to tell them what a wonderful job they are doing? Complimenting them will make them feel worthy, and that is a feeling everyone would love to have.

Superhero powers

I accept that it takes superhero powers to take care of a special child. However, most parents prefer to be addressed like any normal parent. Every child has feelings, needs and desires, the same goes with a special child.

School and standard

Not all children with special needs go to school. Repeatedly asking the parents about the school and which standard the child goes to, should not be an integral part of any conversation. Make sure you have conversations to only cheer up someone.

Sympathy calling

No special parent has ever asked for sympathy, nor do they like being addressed as a troubled parent. Providing sympathy or feeling sorry for them is not what they have ever asked for. Unnecessary sympathy may actually hurt someone, without you even knowing.

Stop advising

Every parent wants the best for their child. Telling them what to do, what not to do, what to avoid and what new to try, may not always be the best thing to do, unless they are asking you for suggestions, it's best to keep our opinions to ourselves.

Set an example of inclusion

Find ways to include your friend's special child in activities and accommodate challenges. For example, if a child with special needs has difficulty climbing to the top of a slide, give them a hand. If they are having a difficulty in understanding a game, simplify the rules so that everyone can follow the same. Inclusion involves allowing all children to play together irrespective of their differences.

Special sibling

A sibling of a special child often matures very fast as he/she assists the parent in the management, or selfcare of her brother or sister. It is important to appreciate these efforts and reward the sibling for the same.

Spend quality time

If you have a friend, relative or neighbour who has a special child, spend time to hear them out, sometimes that is all one needs. Ask them if they need something, or if there is anything that you can help them with.

Strengths & weaknesses

Every individual has his own skill set of strengths and weaknesses, its always best to allow a child to grow at his pace. Concentrating more on the positive than the negative will always make life better.

Special needs parents have the same challenges, hopes, and desires as any parent. They just do what everyone else does under different circumstances.