What pandemic? Undaunted by COVID-19 case surge, Mumbaikars defy restrictions to celebrate Holi

A quick consultation of the dictionary shows that the word "covidiot" is used to refer to those who behave in a "stupid way that risks spreading the infectious disease Covid-19". And while there's no pre-defined explanation for what kind of behaviour would make one eligible, we would assume playing Holi with no masks and in close quarters qualifies.

Ahead of the festival of colours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced a ban on Holi celebrations and public gatherings. The city had on Sunday recorded a nearly 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, even as Maharashtra as a whole added more than 40 thousand new cases. But for some, this wasn't deterrent enough, and officials in the city have been kept busy chasing down rebellious citizens.

In Mumbai's Mahim area for example, around 100-150 people were seen stepping out of their homes to celebrate. Predominantly mask-less, they danced to loud music, even as some people were spotted wearing PPE suits. A police official said they asked the people to stop the music and go back to their homes, but they did not pay heed to the advice. Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok and other senior police officials reached the spot and stopped the revelry.

From people smearing colour on each other in public to what seemed like an entire housing society basking in a massive pool of water - the visuals shared by netizens paint a problematic picture. Many have also tagged the Mumbai Police on the posts, with the official handle repeatedly assuring that their complaint had been forwarded to the Main Control Room.