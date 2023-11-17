Western Railways To Run 2 Pairs Of Super Fast Trains Between Mumbai & Ahmedabad Ahead Of World Cup Final; Check Details

Western Railways To Run 2 Pairs Of Super Fast Trains Between Mumbai & Ahmedabad Ahead Of World Cup Final | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to address the increasing travel demand, Western Railway is set to operate two pairs of Superfast Special Trains connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad. These trains will run on special fares, ensuring a comfortable and efficient journey.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the schedule for the special trains is as follows:

Departure: Saturday, 18th November 2023, at 11.45 pm

Arrival: Ahmedabad at 07.20 am the next day

Departure: Monday, 20th November 2023, at 04.00 am

Arrival: Bandra Terminus at 12.10 noon the same day

Both trains will make halts at the following stations in both directions: Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Vadodara.

The trains will consist of First AC, AC 2 – Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Departure: Saturday, 18th November 2023, at 11.55 pm

Arrival: Ahmedabad at 08.45 am the next day

Departure: Monday, 20th November 2023, at 06.20 am

Arrival: Mumbai Central at 2.10 pm the same day

The trains will halt at the following stations in both directions: Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, and Vadodara.

Similar to the first set of trains, these will also comprise First AC, AC 2 – Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09001/09002, 09049/ 09050 will open from 18th November 2023 at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. Please refer to www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information on timings of halts and coach composition.

