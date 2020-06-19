Western Railways pay tribute to Covid warriors at Mahim Station

Over the past few months, while the rest of us remained safely cocooned in our homes during the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, there were others who stepped into the 'war zone' day after day, braving adversity and risking their lives to ensure our safety -- doctors, nurses, paramedics, other hospital staff, sanitation workers, police, BEST transport staff, essential utilities staff and others.

Western Rly in association with ST+ART India Foundation and Asian Paints, has beautified the exterior facade of Mahim railway station with a mural titled ‘Heroes of Mumbai’. The mural depicts doctors, nurses, police, vegetable sellers, delivery persons and sanitation workers who have worked tirelessly to keep the country going, in such dire circumstances.

“As an expression of gratitude towards these frontline staff, aptly called Corona Warriors, WR has beautified the expansive exterior facade of the Mahim railway station with a mural of these real heroes of our country who have stood gallantly to do their best in curbing this unprecedented calamity,” said Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO, WR.

The mural has been designed by Gujarat-based street artist Do and brought to life by maestro Munir Bukhari over the course of 15 days. Set against a colourful background, Do’s monochromatic subjects stand out while everyone is shown engrossed in their respective jobs.

Bhakar further stated that 'Heroes of Mumbai' not only enhances the beautification of the station, but is also a unique way to express solidarity and gratitude to Covid-19 warriors. "We are again proud to associate with Asian Paints & NGO St+art India for this marvelous artwork under the CSR initiatives and look forward to many more such beautification drives across various suburban stations of WR.”

Presently, there are a total of six platforms, four foot overbridges, three booking office counters and one PRS counter at Mahim railway station. WR had earlier partnered with St+Art, to come up with the huge colourful mural of Mahatma Gandhi’s mural on the facade of Churchgate station.