Western Railway's longest skywalk to connect the Bandra Terminus & suburban railway station |

Mumbai: The Bandra suburban station and Bandra Terminus of Mumbai are all set to be connected with a new skywalk that is proposed to be constructed between the two stations. The skywalk is said to provide a sigh of relief to the passengers travelling from Bandra station to Bandra Terminus throughout the day.

The projected cost of this 340-metre-long skywalk project is estimated around Rs. 32.3 crore. Once completed, it will be the longest skywalk of the Western Railways surpassing the 314-metre-long skywalk between the Khar railway station and Bandra Terminus which is the longest skywalk so far, stated a report in Indian Express.

A project estimate report has been submitted to the Railway Board by the divisional railway officials post a feasibility and a departmental study of the proposed project was conducted.

The Western Railway has taken progressive steps to ease the connectivity at and around the stations constructing various skywalks in the station areas. Similarly, the proposed skywalk project is going to be a significant aid to passengers who complained about the issues in connectivity by foot or by road, as the rickshaw drivers charged insane fares to travel between the two stations.

A regular commuter from Bandra was quoted by Times Now saying he thinks this will be a significantly helpful project for the passengers. Reaching the local stations from the terminus, espicially during the monsoon and summer was nearly impossible. He hopes the skywalk will ease the difficulties.