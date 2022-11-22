Mumbai sees 'moderate' AQI of 132, Pune at 229 dips to 'poor'; city temperature at 22°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai woke up to a rather hazy and cold Monday on November 21. The air quality of different areas in the city, and metropolitan region fluctuated between satisfactory to poor categories with Mazgaon recording AQI of 209 slipping into 'poor' category.

The city’s overall AQI remained in the moderate category as it stood at 132 while the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 74 and 128 respectively.

The AQI of the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 132 yesterday.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The days in the city got colder because of the northerly winds blowing said the Indian Meteorological Department. The weather agency also forecasted a cold wave for parts of Maharashtra.

The IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature in the city will rise to about 23°C and the maximum to 34°C with mainly cler sky.

The current temperature of the city is 22°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 58% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 154 AQI · Moderate

Mazgaon · 204 AQI · Poor

Worli · 90 AQI · Satisfactory

Sion · 165 AQI · Moderate

Thane · 150 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 221.

Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 170. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 165 while Kolkata stood at 157. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 162 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 145. Delhi's AQI was 'poor' with the figure standing at 286 today.