Western Railway's Intensive Ticket Checking Drives Yield ₹173.89 Crore, Ensuring Hassle-Free Travel For Passengers

Mumbai: In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & Holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the period from April, 2023 to March, 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 173.89 crore, which also includes Rs. 46.90 crore from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to WR, during the month of March, 2024, an amount of Rs.16.77 crore was recovered through detection of 2.75 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also in the month of March, WR realized fines amounting to Rs. 4.80 Crore through detection of more than 01 lakh cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise Ticket Checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 60,000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized during the period April, 2023 to March, 2024 and more than Rs. 200 lakh collected in fines, which is more than 25% higher than the same period of last year. Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.