Western Railway To Run 2 Pairs Of Unreserved Special Trains; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run unreserved Special Trains on Special Fare. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

1.Train No. 09039/09040 Udhna – Jaynagar-Nandurbar Unreserved Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09039 Udhna –Jaynagar Special will depart from Udhna on Monday, 08th April, 2024 at 11.25 hrs and will reach Jaynagar at 23.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09040 Jaynagar– Nandurbar Special will depart from Jaynagar on Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 at 02.00 hrs and will arrive Nandurbar at 12.00 hrs the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni , Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bhakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga And Madhubani stations in both directions. Train No. 09039 will have an additional halt at Chalthan and Bardoli station.

This train comprise of General Second Class Coaches.

2.Train No. 09037/09038 Udhna – Bhagalpur-Nandurbar Unreserved Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09037 Udhna - Bhagalpur Special will depart from Udhna on Tuesday, 09th April, 2024 at 11.25 hrs & will reach Bhagalpur at 20.00 hrs. the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09038 Bhagalpur - Nandurbar Special will depart from Bhagalpur on Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 at 23.00 hrs. & will arrive Nandurbar at 07.00 hrs, on Friday.

Enroute, this train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bhakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jamalpur and SultanGanj station in both directions. Train No. 09037 will have an additional halt at Chalthan and Bardoli station.

This train comprise of General Second Class Coaches.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.