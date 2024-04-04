Western Railway: Marching Ahead Creating Milestones & Setting Benchmarks

Western Railway, having the distinction of being pioneer in many accomplishments over Indian Railways has once again proved its excellence to set new records by achieving best ever performances in various fields during the concluded financial year 2023 - 24. Western Railway was able to achieve these impressive performances in the fields of Freight Loading & Freight Revenue, Passenger Revenue, Boosting & Strengthening of Infrastructural Works and Augmentation, Safety Works, Passenger Amenities, etc. These achievements have been possible under the dynamic leadership & valuable guidance of Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway.

Infrastructural Developments

· During the financial year 2023-24, 276 km of New Lines, Gauge Conversion & Doubling work has been completed.

· 143 km of Gauge Conversion work completed which is 131% more as compared to the last year which was 62 km.

· 94 km of Doubling work completed & 39 km New Line work completed

· 376 RKM Electrification work completed against the target of 316 RKM. With this, almost 96 % of Western Railway is now electrified.

· 565 km of W Beam Fencing executed between Ahmedabad – Mumbai. It is first of its kind on Indian Railways in order to eliminate cattle run over cases. It is also the longest through Fenced Section over Indian Railways.

· 31 FOBs & 151 ROBs/RUBs constructed over WR in 2022-23.

· 120 Level Crossing Gates eliminated in the FY 2023 – 24

· Electronic Interlocking (EI) commissioned at 24 stations. Largest number of Electronic Interlocking (EI) commissioned in the FY 2023 – 24

· Western Railway completed Loco trial of almost 306 RKM with respect to KAVACH safety infrastructure

· The work of Bridge approach strengthening using geo cells completed on 126 Bridges for enhancing the speed to 160 kmph.

· The speed on Loops covering 381 RKM has been enhanced to 30 kmph, which is highest on IR.

· 31 km of Continuous Welded Rails (CWR) laid between Chhayapuri to Samlaya spanning across 3 yards. This has earned the distinction of being Indian Railway’s longest jointless track.

· Indian Railways’ first initiative for Formation Treatment of Turnouts using Ballast Cleaning Machine (BCM) - 39 turnouts

· Deep Screening of PF Main Lines by Ballast Cleaning Machine (BCM) - 5 Yards

· Deep Screening of Plain Track - 830 km, which is highest Indian Railways.

Hungry for Cargo

● WR has entered the 100 million tonnes club for the second consecutive year by achieving the freight loading of 105 million tonnes in 2023-24. Western Railway is the only non- coal belt Zonal Railway to achieve this feat with a diverse freight basket and only 12% share of Coal.

● WR has shown growth in loading in Container (13%), POL (11%) & Automobile (66%) in the current year as compared to last year.

Medical Excellence

● WR’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) at Mumbai Central accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH, making JRH the first Indian Railway Hospital to obtain this coveted quality control accreditation.