Western Railway's CCTV Surveillance With Facial Recognition Helps Arrest 674 Crime Suspects

Western Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has achieved significant success in cracking down on passenger-related crimes through the implementation of advanced CCTV surveillance systems equipped with Facial Recognition Technology.

According to WR, from January to September 20, a total of 674 individuals involved in crimes against passengers have been arrested, with 343 of them apprehended by the RPF Mumbai Central division alone.

"Western Railway's proactive measures include the installation of 3857 CCTV cameras, with 488 of them featuring state-of-the-art Facial Recognition Systems. These systems contain a database of known criminals, complete with their photographs, aiding in the prevention and investigation of crimes against passengers" said an official.

"Under the banner of "Operation Yatri Suraksha," the RPF has intensified its efforts to combat passenger-related offenses, such as theft and robbery, ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers. Suspects apprehended during these operations are promptly handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal action" further added officials.

In a recent success story, on September 20, 2023, the Railway Protection Force at Borivali Post arrested a 24-year-old accused, Manish Mohan Baswat, who admitted to snatching a gold chain valued at Rs. 70,000. The offender has been later handed over to GRP/Borivali for further legal procedures.

Similarly, on the same day, the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) at Churchgate Post apprehended a 40-year-old accused, Maqbool Sheikh, through careful examination of CCTV footage. The accused confessed to stealing a mobile phone worth Rs. 14,000 and implicated himself in another case involving a mobile phone theft worth Rs. 8,000. He has been handed over to GRP/Churchgate for further legal action.

