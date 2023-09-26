Western Railway Holds 35th ZRUCC Meeting to Discuss Passenger Services and Infrastructure

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway is seen interacting with the ZRUCC members at the meeting held at Rail Nikunj, Mumbai Central | FPJ

Mumbai: The first meeting of the 35th Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of Western Railway was held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Rail Nikunj, Mumbai Central. Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, who also serves as the Chairman of the committee, presided over the meeting.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this meeting was attended by 51 ZRUCC members, including Shri Prakash Surve, Hon’ble MLA. A presentation on various achievements, passenger amenities, and infrastructure-related work undertaken by Western Railway was presented. During the meeting, the members discussed various rail-related issues and provided suggestions for improving amenities and services for passengers. The General Manager thanked all the members for their valuable suggestions and assured them that their issues would be examined, and suitable action would be taken on the matters raised during the meeting. Shri Misra emphasized that the suggestions of the ZRUCC members hold an important place and help Western Railway provide better service to its passengers. Principal Heads of Departments of WR were also present during the meeting.

