Central & Western Railways Modify Block Schedules for Ganpati Festival, Ensuring Smooth Commute

Mumbai: In a special announcement ahead of the Ganpati festival, Central Railway has decided not to impose Mega Blocks on Sunday, September 24th, 2023. The decision aims to provide uninterrupted train services for commuters during the festive occasion.

Central Railway, which operates on the CSMT-Kalyan main line and CSMT-Panvel harbour line, including Trans-harbour lines, will generally maintain regular train operations on this day. Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, confirmed that there will be no Mega Block scheduled for September 24th, 2023.

4-hour night block by WR

Similarly, Western Railway has also opted not to conduct day blocks on Sunday. Instead, to facilitate essential maintenance work on tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment, a four-hour night block will be implemented. This night block will take place from 12:30 AM to 4:30 AM between Borivali and Bhayandar stations during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd/24th, 2023.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during this block period, all Fast line trains will be temporarily diverted to the Slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali stations. As a result, some Up and Down suburban trains will be canceled to accommodate this maintenance effort.

