Western Railway launces 'Anubhuti' lecture series to motivate team members, hone skills

Lad delivering a lecture of the “Anubhuti” series |

In an initiative to promote learning, collaboration, leadership and teamwork, Western Railway has launched a lecture series “Anubhuti”, which seeks to learn from the experiences of those who have achieved professional excellence in fields other than their usual work area.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the speakers for the “Anubhuti” series are chosen from the vast in-house talent pool of Western Railway. The lecture series aims to motivate team members, learn and hone their leadership and team-building skills, thereby enhancing the productivity and efficiency of services.

Under this series, a lecture was taken by Lifetime Dronacharya Awardee Shri Dinesh Jawahar Lad, Coach in the field of Cricket. Shri Lad shared his life’s learning experiences and highlighted the importance of discipline, setting targets, learning from failures and promoting team spirit. His insights were highly valuable for the attendees, who were able to gain a deeper understanding of the skills necessary to succeed in their respective fields.

This is the fourth lecture of its kind organized by WR. Shri Jag Mohan Garg - Principal Chief Materials Manager of Western Railway felicitated Shri Lad on the occasion which was attended by officers and staff of Stores Dept. at the Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate and many others , such as field staff joined the live webcast of the lecture session.