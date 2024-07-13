 Western Railway Extends Vapi-Danapur-Behstan Tri-Weekly Special Train Trips To Meet Travel Demands
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trip of Train No. 09063/09064 Vapi – Danapur – Behstan Tri-Weekly Special train on Special fare.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway Extends Vapi-Danapur-Behstan Tri-Weekly Special Train Trips To Meet Travel Demands | Representational Image

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09063 Vapi – Danapur Special has been extended up to 31st December, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09064 Danapur – Behstan Special has been extended up to 2nd January, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt Udhna,Kim, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam,Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Damoh, Katni. Maihar, Satna,Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar & Ara station in both directions. Train No. 09063 will have an additional halt at Valsad, Navsari & Bhestan stations.

The booking of extended trips of Train No. *09063* will open from *14th July, 2024* at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

