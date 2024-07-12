Western Railway’s Medical Dept. Organises Zonal ‘Continuing Medical Education Program’

Western Railway’s Medical Department of Mumbai Central Division organized a one-day Zonal Continuing Medical Education Program recently. The program aimed to provide a platform for medical professionals to update their knowledge and skills in the latest advancement in the field of medicine. Dr. Anuradha Konda, Principal Chief Medical Director of Western Railway was the Chief Guest for the program and Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central Division was the Guest of Honour.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the program was attended by Medical Director of Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central, Chief Medical Superintendents (CMS) and junior doctors of all Divisions of Western Railway. The program featured presentations by medical professionals from railway as well as outside railways, on various topics relevant to railway medicine. The program was exhaustive in nature, covering all major fronts of treating railway beneficiaries viz. “Advanced trauma life support in railway emergencies”, “Immunotherapy treatment for Cancers”, “Role of Insulin in managing Diabetes”, “Assessment of Hearing impairment”, “Mental health & fitness” and “Concept of quality in health care”. The program included interactive sessions for discussions and Q&A sessions to encourage knowledge sharing and address queries from junior doctors. An e-magazine was also launched on this occasion, which showcased the activities of Mumbai Central Division’s Medical Dept., health information related articles and other useful information for Railway employees. The program was a great success and was highly appreciated by all who attended.

Abhishek further added that the program served as a valuable opportunity for medical professionals working across Western Railway to enhance their knowledge and stay updated on the latest advancements in medical practices. This will likely contribute to enhanced healthcare services provided to railway employees and their families. This program was also a first of its kind conducted by any Division of Western Railway and was planned under the initiative of Dr. Jyotsna Chopra, Chief Medical Superintendent of Mumbai Central Division.