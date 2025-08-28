 Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Vasai Road Station |

Vasai Road: As part of the ongoing station improvement works at Vasai Road railway station, the Western Railway (WR) has announced the dismantling of the south side staircase of the 2nd North most Foot Over Bridge (FOB) serving Platforms 6 and 7. This essential work, aimed at laying the foundation for the upcoming elevated deck, will commence from the night of August 29, 2025.

Passengers are advised that the south side staircase of the North FOB will be closed during this period for safety reasons. To ensure smooth movement, commuters can use the north side staircase of the same FOB or the south side staircase of the other FOB as alternative access points.

article-image

"Western Railway has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and requests passengers to cooperate during this phase of development aimed at enhancing commuter facilities at Vasai Road station" said an official.

