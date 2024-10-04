Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush

Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run two Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Udhna – Barauni and Ahmedabad – Barauni.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09067/09068 Udhna – Barauni Weekly Special [16 Trips]

Train No. 09067 Udhna- Barauni Special will depart from Udhna on every Thursday, at 05.30 hrs and will reach Barauni at 22.15 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 10th October 2024 to 28th November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09068 Barauni - Udhna Special will depart from Barauni on every Friday, at 23.45 hrs and will reach Udhna at 14.30 hrs on Sunday. This train will run from 11th October, 2024 to 29th November, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch,Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Soni, Bhind, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Banaras,Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 09413/09414 Ahmedabad – Barauni Weekly Special [12 Trips]

Train No. 09413 Ahmedabad- Barauni Special will depart from Ahmedabad on every Tuesday, at 16.35 hrs and will reach Barauni at 04.00 hrs on Thursday. This train will run from 8th October, 2024 to 12th November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09414 Barauni -Ahmedabad Special will depart from Barauni on every Thursday, at 06.00 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 23.15 hrs. the next day. This trian will run from 10th October, 2024 to 14th November, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Udhna, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur and Hajipur station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09067 & 09413 will open from 05.10.2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in