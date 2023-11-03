 Western Railway Adds Vadodara Stoppage for Ahmedabad – Ekta Nagar Steam Heritage Special Train
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Vadodara: For the convenience of passengers and tourists, Western Railway has added a stoppage at Vadodara station for Train No. 09409/09410 Ahmedabad – Ekta Nagar Steam Heritage Special Train, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on October 31, 2023. The Steam Heritage Special Train, with its unique heritage look, serves as an additional attraction for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, transporting travellers to the bygone era of steam engine locomotives.

Starting from November 5, 2023, Train No. 09409 Ahmedabad – Ekta Nagar Steam Heritage Special Train will arrive at Vadodara station at 08:18 hrs and depart at 08:23 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 09410 Ekta Nagar – Ahmedabad Steam Heritage Special Train will arrive at Vadodara station at 22:00 hrs and depart at 22:05 hrs. It's important to note that this train operates weekly, exclusively on Sundays, from both Ahmedabad and Ekta Nagar.

For detailed information, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

