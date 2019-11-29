WEH mishap: Cops still looking for clues

Mumbai: A day after two Borivli-based youths were killed in a hit-and-run accident near Samta Nagar on the Western Express Highway, police are yet to identify the heavy vehicle and arrest the driver. Police claim that they are still scrutinising the CCTV camera footage and are investigating the matter.

A police officer said that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the accident spot, which could have recorded the incident. However, Samta Nagar police are scrutinising the CCTV camera footages of the adjoining areas on WEH to identify the accused.

Subsequently, police are trying to ascertain the make and model of the heavy vehicle that mowed down the two youths, Sagar Patel, 24, and Anil Waghela, 29, around 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

One of the relatives of the deceased youths said that they were going to Malad on a borrowed scooter when they were hit by a heavy vehicle whose driver fled the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have booked an unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death due to negligence, rash driving on a public way.

Police said the youths were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident. The accident, however, was so severe that their bodies were crushed on the road, police said.