Weather Update: Light to moderate showers in Mumbai today; onset of heavy rains likely next week

Representative Image | File

On Thursday morning, Mumbai experienced light to modertate showers across most parts of the city, including South Mumbai, Bandra, Dadar and the suburbs.

After the onset of Monsoon on June 11, and some moderate rains for three days, there has been a slight reduction in rains at the moment.

For the last three days, rains have been minimal over Mumbai and will remain the case until June 17, wherein rains will be light and patchy.

Around June 18, rains will pick up pace slightly and becoming quite intense around June 19 and thereafter.

From June 20, typical Mumbai rains are likely to begin in earnest. These will likely result in some amount of waterlogging and other disruptions.

These rains will occur due to the emergence of a Cyclonic Circulation over Bay of Bengal and as the system moves inland, it will result in a confluence zone, which will shift closer to the West Coast.

In addition, the city on Thursday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 46, which is considered to be 'Fair.' The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

The weather today is forecasted to be at a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate showers are likely to occur intermittently across various parts of the city.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees, with a minimum of 27 degrees.