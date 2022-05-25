Weather update: Light to moderate rainfall expected in Konkan, Goa; few parts of Maharashtra to receive light showers

Maharashtra, May 17(ANI): Vehicles ply on a road at Dadar amid a heavy rainfall due to cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai on Monday. | (ANI Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) division of Mumbai on Wednesday said that in the next 5 days light to moderate rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa region. Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai today said that seasonal monsoon rainfall are expected to be normal.

While rainfall is expected in regions of Goa and Konkan, other parts of Maharashtra will also be receiving light rainfall.

"Seasonal monsoon rainfall expected to be normal. 99% rainfall expected. Onset of Monsoon in Kerala expected on May 27. In next 5 days light to moderate rainfall expected in Konkan & Goa region. Other parts of state will also receive light rainfall," the IMD Mumbai head was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep in the next five days, the weather department said today.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour and gusting to 60 kmph is expected over southwest Arabian Sea during the next five days and over the Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast between Friday and Sunday.

Maximum temperatures in parts of east and central India are unlikely to change significantly today, and a gradual rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter, it said.