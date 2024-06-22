Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms In Konkan Including Mumbai, Orange Alert For 7 Districts, Sindhudurg On Red Alert | FPJ

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) over the next five days. This alert will remain in effect until June 26 for both Mumbai and Palghar, while Raigad and Thane are under an orange alert for June 25 and 26. Sindhudurg faces a red alert for June 23 due to anticipated exceptionally intense rainfall.

For the next 24 hours, Mumbai is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain and thundershowers in both the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 26°C, respectively. The forecast for the following 48 hours predicts a similarly cloudy sky with heavy rain showers. Temperatures are expected to range between 31°C and 25°C.

Rainfall recorded from June 21 to June 22 shows Colaba receiving 2.4mm, while Santacruz recorded 8.6mm. Across Mumbai, 7.49mm was recorded in the city, 33.68mm in the eastern suburbs, and 18.30mm in the western suburbs. Minimum temperatures were recorded at 26.4°C in Colaba and 26°C in Santacruz, with maximum temperatures reaching 33.7°C and 33.9°C, respectively.

The heavy rains have led to several incidents in Mumbai on Saturday. There were 15 short circuit cases in the city, one in the eastern suburbs, and three in the western suburbs. Relief operations were promptly dispatched after notifying the relevant power supply authorities. Additionally, there were reports of falling trees and branches at three locations in the city, 11 in the eastern suburbs, and 12 in the western suburbs. Efforts to clear the debris are ongoing. There were also five reports of house collapses or partial wall failures, with two in the eastern suburbs and three in the western suburbs.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for the South Konkan region, specifically Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, predicting waterlogging in low-lying areas, flash floods, reduced visibility, and disruptions to road, rail, and ferry transport.