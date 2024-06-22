Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains Spells Today; AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced light rain showers accompanied by partially cloudy skies and a gentle breeze on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this partly cloudy weather is expected to persist, with moderate showers anticipated in both the city and its suburbs throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperatures today range from a minimum of 27°C to a maximum of 33°C, averaging around 27.8°C. Moderate rain conditions are expected to continue throughout the day. Winds are blowing steadily from the east-southeasterly direction at 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 6:02 am and will set around 7:19 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 27°C on Sunday. The IMD forecast predicts a slight drop to 26°C from Monday to Thursday. Minimum temperatures are forecasted to hover around 26-27°C, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31-33°C.

Partly cloudy skies and light to moderate rains are forecasted for the upcoming week in Mumbai. However, heavy rains and thundershowers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Due to the continuous rains, temperatures have notably decreased, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved, falling within the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's AQI for PM10 particles is currently at 53, which is classified as 'satisfactory.' According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, which are classified as 'moderate.'