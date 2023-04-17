We want to set up a library in all schools: Share A Book India Association's co-founder Srishti Parihar

Sirshti Parihar | Sourced Photo

Share A Book India Association (SABIA) is a non-profit based in Kota, Rajasthan, with a mission to positively impact the lives of children from the remotest and rural parts of India. The organisation started as a small campaign by two friends – one doctor and one engineer – who bonded over their shared love for books.

Srishti Parihar, co-founder and director of SABIA, shares with Sanjana Deshpande a little about the conceptualisation and actualisation of the organisation, its achievements and plans.

What made you think of starting this organisation?

For as long as I can remember, I was passionate about serving the country. My father moved out of his village to study and thus was able to give me and my sibling good education and a better life. I wanted to address the inequalities in education because I saw them in my family. I saw children not getting to learn despite wanting to because they do not have enough resources.

When [Dr] Priti [Birgi] and I met again after a long gap, she spoke about a school that did not have a library and thus began our journey. We started this as a campaign and now it’s grown to become an organisation. We have partnered with many schools that needed our intervention across India beginning in Kota, Rajasthan. We have also set up a library at a government school in my village.

What do you aim to inculcate in students with the libraries?

Our mission is simple: We want to set up a library in every school. The libraries are not traditional. We aim to create a safe space where a child can learn to creatively express themselves. They provide two solutions – the lack of books, which the children do not have in their schools. We also want to promote creative learning and host story-telling sessions.

Could you elaborate on SABIA’s work in Mumbai and Maharashtra?

We have partnered with 14 government schools in Mumbai, 10 in Pune and six in Aurangabad where we have set up libraries. We have received great support from volunteers in Mumbai. In addition to the 14 schools in the city, we plan to work with six additional institutions in the academic quarter. We collaborated with an NGO and opened a community library in Santacruz. We are hosting an awareness/fundraiser event in the city.

What is the event about?

The event will be held at Rachna Sansad in Prabhadevi to raise awareness about the cause. We will be showcasing a photo gallery titled ‘Home’, which is curated by students from across India. Apart from that, we are hosting a panel discussion and children’s performances. We are also conducting a book donation drive at the venue.

Any parting message?

There has been learning loss during the pandemic. Now more than ever, children need everyone’s support.

Read Also Arunachal: Youths throng smart library striving to revive reading habit