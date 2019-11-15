‘We want Shiv Sena CM for next 25 years’: Sanjay Raut

Amid political crisis in Maharashtra over government formation, on Friday Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party wants chief ministership for next 25 years.
This comes amid reports of finalising of the Common Minimum Programme with Congress and NCP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday reiterated that the Maharashtra CM will be from the party. Speaking to media, Sanjay Raut said, Why talk about just five years? We want a Shiv Sena CM for the next 25 years.
He further added, that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will decide on the final formula. Whoever has the figures, will form the government. He also said that "Common Minimum Programme will be in interest of Maharashtra." "What is ideology? The CMP is for the betterment of the state," he said, responding when quizzed about ideological differences with Congress and NCP.
Yesterday Raut had said that BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi "in time" about the "50:50" seat-sharing formula decided on by leaders of the two parties, the current impasse would have been avoided.
President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought the October 21 state elections in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.
But the BJP did not cede the Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old alliance. The Congress and NCP have won 44 and 54 seats.
