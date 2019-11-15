‘We want Shiv Sena CM for next 25 years’: Sanjay Raut

This comes amid reports of finalising of the Common Minimum Programme with Congress and NCP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday reiterated that the Maharashtra CM will be from the party. Speaking to media, Sanjay Raut said, Why talk about just five years? We want a Shiv Sena CM for the next 25 years.

He further added, that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will decide on the final formula. Whoever has the figures, will form the government. He also said that "Common Minimum Programme will be in interest of Maharashtra." "What is ideology? The CMP is for the betterment of the state," he said, responding when quizzed about ideological differences with Congress and NCP.