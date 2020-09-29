'We don't agree with what Kangana said, but is this way to react': Bombay HC to Sanjay Raut

Being Maharashtrians, we should be proud of ourselves, remarked the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, while asking Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to be "graceful and ignore" the comments of actress Kangana Ranaut. The HC while saying that the parliamentarian could have avoided using words such as "haramkhor" maintained that it does not agree with Kangana's statements on Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the BMC's designated officer, who led the demolition action against the actress' bungalow, told the bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla that he only did his job and did not act at the behest of any political party or politician.

The bench was hearing Kangana's plea challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the civic officials and claimed that the same was nothing but a counterblast to her statements criticising the functioning of Mumbai Police and the state government.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel appearing for Raut told the bench that Ranaut is a "dishonest" person and the entire media is supporting her.

At this, Justice Kathawalla asked if the counsel agrees that Raut indeed abused the actress.

"Yes. But my client did not mean to abuse. He only meant that the actress is dishonest," Raut's counsel responded.