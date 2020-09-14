Why does Kangana have Y+ security when a 'gang-raped' woman has none, wonders Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The tussle between the ruling party Shiv Sena and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is not likely to end anytime soon. The war of words on Twitter was met with "vendetta politics" after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Kangana's Bandra office for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions.
Now, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and the party's newly appointed national spokesperson Sanjay Raut has again slammed the actress and even questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for granting her Y+ security.
Speaking to India Today, Raut said, "Kangana has Y+ security, a gang-raped woman has no security while she has." "What does she (Kangana) want to prove? She is deliberately poking," he added.
Speaking about the demolition of the actress' office, Sena mouthpiece Saamana's Executive Editor said, "You can see this as retaliation but we did not start it."
Meanwhile, Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “A short while ago, I met His Excellency, the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji. I told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be done to me, to restore the faith of all citizens, including young girls, in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like I was his own daughter.”
Recently, Ranaut had also lashed out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her property was demolished. In doing so, the actress went on to address Thackeray in an informal 'tu' rather than the more respectful 'aap'. This did not go down well as a complaint was filed at the Vikhroli police station against her for uploading the video and addressing the CM as ‘tu’.
Meanwhile, in his address to the state on Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray referred to the controversy, however, he did not mention any names but clearly said efforts are made to malign the state and target him. ‘’The politics is being played. Let them do that. I will not speak on the issue now but will make my stand clear some other time."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)