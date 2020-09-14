Why does Kangana have Y+ security when a 'gang-raped' woman has none, wonders Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The tussle between the ruling party Shiv Sena and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is not likely to end anytime soon. The war of words on Twitter was met with "vendetta politics" after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Kangana's Bandra office for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions.

Now, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and the party's newly appointed national spokesperson Sanjay Raut has again slammed the actress and even questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for granting her Y+ security.

Speaking to India Today, Raut said, "Kangana has Y+ security, a gang-raped woman has no security while she has." "What does she (Kangana) want to prove? She is deliberately poking," he added.

Speaking about the demolition of the actress' office, Sena mouthpiece Saamana's Executive Editor said, "You can see this as retaliation but we did not start it."

Meanwhile, Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “A short while ago, I met His Excellency, the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji. I told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be done to me, to restore the faith of all citizens, including young girls, in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like I was his own daughter.”