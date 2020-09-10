Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for referring to Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray as 'Tu' in latest video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home "Ram mandir", referred to 'Bullywood' and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series of tweets and a video.

The "Queen" actor, who has been given Y-plus category security from the Centre, was met with black flags and slogans from protesting Shiv Sena workers. But there was support too from workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered at the airport.

Addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Ranaut posted a video message saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

The actor said she is working on a project on Ayodhya but now understands the pain of Kashmir Pandits and will also make a movie on their plight.

Ranaut, known for her provocative statements, again compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

"Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi, referring to the chief minister in the informal 'tu' rather than the more respectful 'aap'.

"Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terrorism, it is good that it happened to me because there is some meaning to it," she said in the video.