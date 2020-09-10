Watch: Kangana Ranaut's video confessing she was a 'drug addict' goes viral; netizens tag Mumbai Police

Amid the ongoing Kangana Ranaut versus the state of Maharashtra war, state Home Minister had said that the Mumbai Police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.
Replying to the Maharashtra Home Minister, Kangana had said she is more than happy to get a drug test done. Kangana had taken to Twitter to share a small clip of a news report that stated Mumbai Police would be probing the actress for reportedly using drugs.
"I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice, @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you," Kangana had tweeted.
On Thursday, the 'Manikarnika' actress' old video, where she had confessed to being a drug addict, went viral on the internet and several netizens tagged the Mumbai Police. The video is from Navratri 2020.
On the 5th day, Kangana had shared the story of her initial days in Bollywood and the challenges she faced at that time.
"This time is not bad time, do not think of it like that. Bad times are actually good times. Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it," the 33-year-old actress says in the video.
"My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager," she adds.
"In an interview, Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman, who had a relationship with her, had made certain statements that Kangana Ranaut used to take drugs. The Mumbai Police will investigate this matter," Anil Deshmukh informed mediapersons on Tuesday afternoon.
He also made a similar statement in the Maharashtra Assembly following questions by two Legislators, Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu.
"In the Assembly, I have replied that she had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who said in an interview that she (Kangana) took drugs and also forced him to do so. Mumbai Police will look into all this in detail," Deshmukh added.
The assurance came a day after Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded a probe into Ranaut's purported confessions to consuming drugs, and urged the government to find out her 'drug links' and who was supplying the narcotics to her.
On Monday, Sarnaik had demanded that the Assembly take up a unanimous resolution to take action against Kangana for tarnishing the image of Mumbai and Maharashtra through her series of statements in the past few days.
He also said that while Kangana had accused film personalities of consuming drugs, some actors have also alleged that she herself was on drugs.