Watch: Kangana Ranaut's video confessing she was a 'drug addict' goes viral; netizens tag Mumbai Police

On Thursday, the 'Manikarnika' actress' old video, where she had confessed to being a drug addict, went viral on the internet and several netizens tagged the Mumbai Police. The video is from Navratri 2020.

On the 5th day, Kangana had shared the story of her initial days in Bollywood and the challenges she faced at that time.

"This time is not bad time, do not think of it like that. Bad times are actually good times. Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it," the 33-year-old actress says in the video.

"My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager," she adds.

