'Hope I get justice, so citizens' faith in the system is restored: Kangana With sister in tow, meets governor

It was a meeting of three denizens of the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand by the Arabian Sea. Days after her marathon verbal duel with the ruling Shiv Sena over her comments on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, her likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the demolition of her Mumbai office last week, a chiffon-clad actor Kangana Ranaut visited the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by her sister Rangoli, seeking an audience with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.



Tweeting about the meeting, she said, “A short while ago, I met His Excellency, the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji. I told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be done to me, to restore the faith of all citizens, including young girls, in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like I was his own daughter.”

Kangana further clarified that she had nothing to do with politics.

The Raj Bhavan issued a two-line release confirming the meeting but did not divulge further details.

The Free Press Journal had reported the Governor saying two days ago, that there was no conflict between him and the state government. He had also clarified that he had nothing to do with the Kangana Ranaut case either.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP, saying it was unfortunate that the latter was backing the actor despite her comparison of Mumbai to PoK, and added this had been done with an eye on the Bihar poll.

In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna, Raut also claimed there was a systematic effort to reduce the importance of Mumbai, and constantly defaming the city was part of that conspiracy.

"This is a difficult period when all Marathi people in Maharashtra should unite," Raut said.

By supporting Ranaut and with its stand in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the BJP wants to win the Bihar poll by bagging the upper-caste Rajput and Kshatriya votes, he said.

"While doing this, it doesn't matter if Maharashtra is insulted. Not one Maharashtra (BJP) leader has expressed sorrow over the manner in which the state has been humiliated," Raut said.

"An actress humiliates the chief minister and people of the state shouldn't react, what kind of one-sided freedom is this?" asked Raut, the executive editor of Saamna.

"When her illegal construction in the city, which she calls 'Pakistan', is demolished, she calls the demolished structure 'Ram mandir'. You are crying hoarse when there is a surgical strike on illegal construction. What kind of a game is this?" he asked.

