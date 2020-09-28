'Haramkhor means naughty?': Twitter reacts to Bombay HC's take on Sanjay Raut's linguistic interpretation

As the hearing on Kangana Ranaut's plea continued in the Bombay High Court on Monday, the matter of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calling her 'haramkhor' also came up for discussion.

Sanjay Raut told the Bombay High Court that in an interview to a news channel he hasn't referred or named actress Kangana Ranaut in the entire statement.

During the hearing, the Bombay High Court asked Ranaut to submit the entire interview of Raut, wherein he has called her "haramkhor". Ranaut's advocate Birendra Saraf said that he will also produce the interview of Raut where he clarified haramkhor was "naughty". Replying to which, Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla said "We also have dictionaries".

The remarks by the bench triggered a meme-fest on Twitter with users mocking Raut and giving their hot takes on the matter.

