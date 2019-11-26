'We can be hurt, but not knocked out': Ratan Tata pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs and spirit of Mumbai

On 26th November 2008, Mumbai had come to stand-still as 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

After sailing to the city under the cover of darkness, the terrorists targeted major landmarks of Mumbai with the first attack taking place at the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station.

Ajmal Amir Kasab and Ismail Khan carried out the attack at this station, killing as many as 58 people and injuring over 100.