'We are ready...': After Rs 9,000 cr loss, Multiplex Association of India urges Centre to resume operations

The multiplex association of India has appealed to the Union Home Ministry urging them to allow the resumption of multiplex operations.
More than 10,000 multiplex screens are affiliated under the association and in the last six months, the exhibition industry has suffered a loss of Rs 9,000 crores.
More than 2 lakh people are directly employed with the film exhibition industry.
"Malls, airlines and metros has already been restarted as part of 'Unlock India', cinemas are equipped with better abilities to ensure crowd management in the stringent hygienic environment while maintaining applicable social distancing norms" read the letter.
Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Puneet Gupta, General Manager, (Corporate Communication) Inox Leisure Ltd stated dialogues have taken place between the central government and the cinema exhibition associations.
"We have requested the centre to announce the dates for us to start operations. We are ready with our SOPs and highest degree of safety protocols will be implemented" Gupta told FPJ.
"We have planned out the sitting arrangements and show timings will be arranged to ensure there's no crowding" Gupta stated.
