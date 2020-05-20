Good news for movie buffs: Multiplex Association of India submits enhanced safety plans and precautions for cinemas

As the lockdown was first enforced on March 25, movie theatres among many other activities stopped operating to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
But, two months later, in the fourth phase of the lockdown, the government is slowly trying to revive the economy.
The Multiplex Association of India submitted a set of safety plans and precautions which all cinema halls across the country will have to follow.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter sharing the set of plans by MAI and wrote: "Multiplex Association of India submits enhanced safety and precautions plan for cinemas to Information & Broadcasting Ministry and various state governments... VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT."
All the safety plans and precautions are to be followed for the first two months when cinema halls become operational. Following the two months, the situation will be reviewed after which a decision will be taken accordingly.
Last week, in an apparent reference to the decision of "Gulabo Sitabo" makers to release the film on a streaming platform, multiplex INOX on Thursday expressed its "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the move.
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the Shoojit Sircar-directed movie will debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.
Without naming the production house or the film, the theatre chain released a statement on Twitter, saying such a move was "disconcerting".
"INOX would like to express extreme displeasure and disappointment on an announcement made by a production house today, to release their movie directly on an OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run.
"The decision of the production house to deviate from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting," the statement read.
