Good news for movie buffs: Multiplex Association of India submits enhanced safety plans and precautions for cinemas

As the lockdown was first enforced on March 25, movie theatres among many other activities stopped operating to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

But, two months later, in the fourth phase of the lockdown, the government is slowly trying to revive the economy.

The Multiplex Association of India submitted a set of safety plans and precautions which all cinema halls across the country will have to follow.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter sharing the set of plans by MAI and wrote: "Multiplex Association of India submits enhanced safety and precautions plan for cinemas to Information & Broadcasting Ministry and various state governments... VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT."