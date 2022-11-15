'We are brahmins, and we are proud of it, but we don't know how to market it': Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis at the Diwali Sneh Milan program of Brahmin Samaj in Nashik. | Twitter

Nashik: Amruta Fadnavis attended the Diwali Sneh Milan program of Brahmin Samaj in Nashik on Monday. At this time, she expressed her pride that she is a Brahmin.

As per news agency Mumbaitak reports, she said that, we are Brahmins, we are self-respecting, Brahmins are intellectuals, Brahmins do not know how to market, but they goe to work, that brings them fame. Devendra Fadnavis has been doing this work, PM Modi made him the Chief Minister without asking him.

Amruta Fadnavis said that if there are any issues, they should be resolved, if there is any problem in the construction of community building, then tell the officials to tighten it.

"I was blessed to come to the city of Nashik, the city that destroyed evil every time, at the touch of Prabhuramachandra. I have been talking to the All India Bilingual Brahmin Federation for some years now. Federation is working by keeping caste and religion separate, " she further added.

Amruta Fadnavis praised the community and said that, Brahmins were great men who did a lot for the freedom of the country. Today the All India Bilingual Brahmin Federation is working among the people. They work not only for society but in every society.