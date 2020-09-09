Water cut in KDMC on Sept 11

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a water cut on Friday to undertake repair work of water supply plants at three different locations. This will affect the water supply in the Kalyan-Dombivli areas on September 11.

"The routine repair and maintenance work will be carried at KDMC's water supply stations at Mohili, Netivali and Barave. Hence, this will affect the water supply to the eastern and western parts of Kalyan-Dombivli and rural areas of Kalyan, on Friday between 8 am to 8:pm," informed a KDMC official.

A prior notice has been issued to the citizens to avoid inconvenience and to store extra water, informed the official.