Watch: Virar West's only liquor shop sees huge serpentine queue amid Lockdown 3.0

Meanwhile, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police have announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city till May 17. The movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am, the police said.

To the unintiated, Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen up to 14,541 while the death toll stands at 583.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 46,711 including 31,967 active cases, 1,583 deaths, 13,160 cured/discharged and 1 migrated, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.